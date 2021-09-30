Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,578,509.46 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

RVLV traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 520,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,188. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Man Group plc increased its position in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

