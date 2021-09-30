Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Insider Ronald Douglas Purchases 333,333 Shares

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) insider Ronald Douglas bought 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,999.97 ($19,999.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.12.

About Rex Minerals

Rex Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its flagship project is the Hillside project located in Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

