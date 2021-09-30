Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Insider Ronald Douglas Purchases 333,333 Shares

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) insider Ronald Douglas bought 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,999.97 ($19,999.98).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.12.
About Rex Minerals
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Rex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.