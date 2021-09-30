Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NVS traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. 108,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,562. The company has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.