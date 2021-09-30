Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.03. 276,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.