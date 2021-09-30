Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $50.74 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 3.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $50,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 56.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 150,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.04. 151,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

