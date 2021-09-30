Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 77.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

SYK traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $266.74. 24,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,173. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

