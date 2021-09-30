Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,963. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

