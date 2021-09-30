Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 58.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,145,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,851,000 after buying an additional 175,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,189. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

