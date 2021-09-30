Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,133 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Athenex were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Athenex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Athenex by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Athenex by 24.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Athenex stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $324.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

