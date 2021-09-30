Rhumbline Advisers Has $589,000 Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brightcove were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $5,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Brightcove by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,908 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Brightcove by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 93,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 13,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 116,896 shares of company stock worth $1,324,345. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.