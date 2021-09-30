Rhumbline Advisers Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National CineMedia were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 21.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $280.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

