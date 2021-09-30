Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 57,169 AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $22,259,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $5,643,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,984,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMMO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 574,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

POWW stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $699.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.00 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

