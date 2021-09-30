Rhumbline Advisers Sells 286 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYFM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYFM opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.67.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

