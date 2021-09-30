Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,019 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Regional Management worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RM stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $604.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,866. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.