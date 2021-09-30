Richard Agree Purchases 6,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.23. 379,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,571. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

