Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,595.44

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $12,595.44 and approximately $56.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00006908 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00136239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.02 or 0.99882970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.49 or 0.06832101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00753476 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

