Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,763.85 ($75.31).

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 103.50 ($1.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,474.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,787.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

