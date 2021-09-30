Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

