RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 41.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ViacomCBS by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,020 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 448,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,754,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

