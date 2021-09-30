RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Buys 465 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,246,000 after purchasing an additional 112,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $114.83. 67,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,083. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

