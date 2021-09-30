Rivulet Capital LLC Has $193.11 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rivulet Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,386,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,050 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 10.9% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $193,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,178,886. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.