Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,431 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $156,995.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $750,409.34.

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $230,306.88.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,918. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

