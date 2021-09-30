Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3,156.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

