Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 3.8% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 677,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,623 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.