Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $59,000 Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17,714.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 194,857 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 404.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter.

PULS stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

