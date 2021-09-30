Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

REYN stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

