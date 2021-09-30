Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Buys 15,993 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East acquired 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £23,509.71 ($30,715.59).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 144.60 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.99. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

