Roth Capital Trims DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Target Price to $24.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.04 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

