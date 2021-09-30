Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROYMY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on Royal Mail and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.74.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

