Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

