Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,819. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after buying an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,482,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,307,000 after purchasing an additional 596,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.