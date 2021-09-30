Rupiah Token Trading Up 0.1% This Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $1.21 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00117500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00174130 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,274,146,176 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.