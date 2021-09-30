Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 7,425.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMX traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,985,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,534,953. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Saddle Ranch Media
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.