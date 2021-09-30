Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 7,425.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMX traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,985,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,534,953. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Saddle Ranch Media

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, packaging, and sale of projects in the film, television, and digital media areas of the entertainment industry. It operates through the following business segments: Saddle Ranch Film Production, Saddle Ranch Television, and Saddle Ranch Digital.

