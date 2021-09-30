SafeCoin Market Cap Achieves $9.97 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $1,564.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,639.51 or 1.00006881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00082202 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00706911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00375735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00242489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002161 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001553 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

