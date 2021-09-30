SafeCoin Price Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $6,335.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.30 or 0.99827418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00081292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00721917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.00367270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00241817 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001554 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

