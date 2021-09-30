SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,335.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $6,335.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.30 or 0.99827418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00081292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00721917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.00367270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00241817 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

