Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $358.10

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.10 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.81). Saga shares last traded at GBX 362.60 ($4.74), with a volume of 425,551 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of £508.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 372.30.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

