Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Down 3.9%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 42,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

SGCFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sagicor Financial in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

