Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $662,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after buying an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

Shares of BA traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.35. The company had a trading volume of 498,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,086,313. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.38. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

