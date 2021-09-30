Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $756,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,135,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 168,663 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 659,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,333. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

