Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,880. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $775.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Several analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

