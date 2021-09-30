Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,304.88. 142,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,819. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,404.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,359.17. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

