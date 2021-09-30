Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Lifted to “Buy” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. SVB Leerink currently has $122.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $112.65.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

