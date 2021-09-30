Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) versus Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Head to Head Review

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 95.61% 7.54% 3.74% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Hywin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $57.65 million 5.60 $14.78 million $2.02 14.29 Hywin $277.11 million 0.62 $31.37 million N/A N/A

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saratoga Investment and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 0 7 0 3.00 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Hywin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Hywin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

