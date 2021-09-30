Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 43,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Saul Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

