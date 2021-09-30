Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Acquires $50,626.56 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 35,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
