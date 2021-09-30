Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

About Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

