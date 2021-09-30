Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.75-1.83 EPS.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.87. 15,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,889. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

