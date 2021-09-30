Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Vontier worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 55,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vontier by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 66,045 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Vontier by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 203,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

VNT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,071. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

