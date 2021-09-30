Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 16,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,198. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

